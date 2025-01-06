Gujarat Titans Stalwart Flexes Form Before IPL 2025 by Taking Career-Best Test figures

In the process, he bettered his own record.

Gujarat Titans (GT) spin maestro Rashid Khan showcased his form ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) with a stellar performance in the recent ZIM vs AFG second Test.

Rashid, who was retained by GT prior to the IPL 2025 auction for INR 18 crores, took a career-best seven-wicket haul in the final innings of the match to help Afghanistan seal a commanding 72-run win.

The spin stalwart finished with figures of 7 for 66 in the second innings, after taking four in the first to take a match-haul of 11 scalps.

Notably, this is also the best figure by an Afghanistan bowler in Tests, as Rashid Khan bettered his own previous record of 7 for 137 against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

Afghanistan script record after Zimbabwe Test series win

With the win, Afghanistan secured a Test series in their maiden tour outside of Asia, making them the only Asian team to achieve this feat on their first attempt. In comparison, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka needed nine series to record their first victory.

Speaking about the match, Afghanistan showed sheer character and resilience after being bowled out for 157 in the first innings and then trailing by 86 runs after Zimbabwe posted 243 in response.

To make matters worse, the Afghans were reduced to 69/5 in their second innings and seemed to be heading for defeat. However, Rahmat Shah (139) and debutant Ismat Alam (101) turned the tide with a crucial 132-run partnership for the seventh wicket and propelled the team score to 363, setting the hosts a target of 278.

It was then Rashid Khan’s heroics, who single-handedly toppled the opposition lineup and weaved his magic once again to bowl out Zimbabwe for 205.

