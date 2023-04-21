'Better to block you:' Fans furious with former India player's comment on Deepak Chahar

This ex India cricketer turned commentator attracted criticism from CSK fans with a remark against their favourite team's leading India bowler.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans were left fuming over former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's tweet made on Friday (April 21) afternoon where his attempt at humour at the expense of Deepak Chahar attracted criticism from the franchise's passionate fanbase.

The tweet was made in the build-up to CSK's next league stage encounter of the IPL 2023 versus the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai. Sivaramakrishnan replied with a tongue-in-cheek remark to a query posted over Twitter by CSK's former middle-order stalwart Subramaniam Badrinath.

When the Tamil Nadu right-hander asked fans to name who they believe could be CSK's top run-getter for the match against SRH at Chepauk, the commentator named 'Deepak Chahar'. The joke made at the expense of the MS Dhoni-led side and its batting unit didn't go down well with the fans.

They've been responding and quoting Sivaramakrishnan with critical tweets, with one of them suggesting it would be better for the fans to "block you". Notably, the latest comment was made at a time when Deepak Chahar has been missing from the action and is sidelined with an injury.

Tweet on Deepak Chahar attracts criticism from CSK fans

While the tweet made by Sivaramakrishnan was obviously made in humour, fans of the CSK franchise weren't willing to accept any jibe at their favourite side, especially as they continue to await their premier Indian quick Deepak Chahar's comeback to the playing field.

Deepak chahar — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) April 21, 2023



The moment the tweet was made, a few CSK fans entered the quotes and the comments section and let their disapproval clear.

Bro thinks he's funny — Roshan Akthar 🇮🇳🇵🇹 (@RoshanAk262002) April 21, 2023





Where is the Humour???? — LoGaN (@itzhari24) April 21, 2023





Cennai me garmi jyada bad gayi shiva kuch din ac me raho achey ho jaoge — desh c2 jain (@deshc22) April 21, 2023



On Thursday (April 20), a day prior to CSK's forthcoming game versus SRH, Deepak Chahar posted a video on his official Instagram handle of him bowling in the nets and doing well with the rehab for the reoccurrence of his back injury. Thus also Sivaramakrishnan's tweet wasn't taken lightly by CSK's enlarged fanbase.

Earlier, the former wristspinner found himself under scanner for a remark on Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper David Warner, whose strike-rate has been a topic of debate throughout this IPL. When renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle praised Warner for his measured innings of 57 off 41 in a low-scoring tense win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sivaramakrishnan made a bizarre tweet: "Salt strike rate was amazing."

Salt strike rate was amazing — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) April 21, 2023



In response to this, when one of the fans said it is better to "block you", Sivaramakrishnan came up with a strange response: "You please block me. Or else I will block you."

You please block me. Or else I will block you — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) April 21, 2023



Confusion persists, however, if the handle going by the name @LaxmanSivarama1 is truly associated with the former cricketer or not since it lacks the blue tick, which is suggestive of an official account.