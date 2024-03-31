Fastest balls in IPL history: Where does Mayank Yadav's 156kph delivery stand in Indian Premier League history?

On Saturday (March 30), we witnessed something special during the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings. LSG debutant Mayank Yadav bowled a ball which was clocked at 155.8 kmph, one of the fastest balls in the history of the IPL. Mayank's speeds got the attention right from the first ball he bowled.

The youngster was up against two seasoned international batters Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow. He bowled his first ball to Jonny Bairstow which was clocked at 147 kmph. Bairstow seemed surprised by the pace as he tried to cut the ball but missed. His next ball was bowled at 146 kmph which Bairstow smashed to the point boundary for a four.

Yadav went for 10 runs in his first over but did not bow down and came back strongly. He picked up a wicket each of Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, and Jitesh Sharma in his next three overs to break the back of Punjab's batting.

His pace did not drop as he kept bowling around 150 kmph on a regular basis during his four-over spell. Despite being hit for a four and a six, he bowled with serious heat on this momentous occasion for him. Mayank kept hitting the hard lengths and got the ball to rise awkwardly with his high pace which got the batters into a tangle.

In the post-match presentation, Mayank revealed that change of pace was an option initially but skipper Nicholas Pooran told him to just keep bowling fast.

"Plan was to not be under too much pressure and to bowl at the stumps and use the pace as much as possible. There was the thought to mix up the pace initially but the wicket helped and the skipper told me to bowl gas," Mayank said.

Mayank Yadav's 155.8 kmph ball was recorded as the fastest ball bowled in IPL 2024 till now. With plenty of matches still remaining in IPL 2024, it will be exciting to see how the youngster goes about his business.

Here is is the list of fastest balls bowled in IPL 2024 (till the LSG vs PBKS Match):

Mayank Yadav – 155.8 kmph Mayank Yadav – 153.9 kmph Mayank Yadav – 153.4 kmph Nandre Burger – 153 kmph Gerald Coetzee – 152.3 kmph Alzarri Joseph – 151.2 kmph Matheesha Pathirana – 150.9 kmph

Fastest deliveries in IPL history

IPL has seen many teeraway fast bowlers who have been impressive with their speeds. There are many greats in this list like Shaun Tait, Anrich Nortje, Lockie Ferguson, Kagiso Rabada, and Dale Steyn. Mayank Yadav, the LSG debutant, has found an entry into the list as well Let's have a look at the list of fastest deliveries bowled in IPL.

Shaun Tait (157.71 kmph) - Shaun Tait bowled the fastest ball in IPL history in 2011 when he was playing for Rajasthan Royals. He bowled the ball at 157.71 kmph to his fellow countryman Aaron Finch, who was playing for Delhi Daredevils at that timie. Lockie Ferguson (157.3 kmph) - New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson bowled the second-fastest ball of the IPL which was clocked at 157.3 kmph when he was playing for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. He bowled the ball when his side was playing against Rajasthan Royals. Umran Malik (157 kmph) - Umran Malik has to be in this list as he is one of the fastest bowlers in India currently. Umran bowled 157 kmph while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. He bowled this ball to Delhi Capitals' Rovman Powell. Anrich Nortje (156.22 kmph) - The South African quick is known to bowl with serious heat. Playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020, he bowled a 156.22 kmph ball Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals, making it the fourth fastest ball in IPL history till now. Unfortunately, Buttler scooped the ball for four. Umran Malik (156 kmph) - Umran Malik bowled the fifth fastest ball in IPL history. Malik bowled the ball at 156 kmph in IPL 2022 against Delhi Capitals. Mayank Yadav (155.8 kmph) - India's latest fast bowling sensation Mayank Yadav bowled a ball which was clocked at 155.8 kmph against Punjab Kings in IPL 2024. Mayank, who is playing for Lucknow Super Giants bowled the ball to Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan. It was recorded the sixth fastest ball ever in IPL history.

High pace combined with accuracy is always a lethal combination. Mayank Yadav showed that in the game against Punjab Kings. The fast bowler proved to be the difference for his side and was rightly adjudged the Player of the Match. His figures read 3-27 in 4 overs and he troubled Kings' batters throughout the spell.

His pace will be something to watch out for in the LSG's upcoming matches. It will be interesting to see how he performs against the greats like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, and many more in the upcoming matches.

