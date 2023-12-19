Final GT IPL 2024 Squad: Full Gujarat Titans Players List, Playing XI, Captain, Auction price and More

Live List of Players bought by Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2024 Auction - live updates including final price, purse remaining, slots left and more.

Gujarat Titans (GT), keen on maintaining a winning combination from their runners-up finish last season, have retained key players who have consistently delivered stellar performances. Furthermore, the management has recognized and rewarded the exceptional contributions of emerging talents such as Sai Sudarshan, Noor Ahmad, and Abhinav Manohar by retaining them. Shubman Gill has been announced as the skipper for IPL 2024 after Hardik Pandya's departure.

With the trade of marquee player and ex-skipper Hardik Pandya, the franchise will have a task cut out to find a player of equal talent and experience in the IPL 2024 auction.

Who will be Gujarat Titans' Captain for IPL 2024?

With Hardik Pandya opting to go back to Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans (GT) has appointed talented batter Shubman Gill as their captain for the IPL 2024 season. This will be his first stint as captain in the IPL.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Retained Players’ List for IPL 2024:

Shubman Gill (c) Sai Sudarshan Kane Williamson David Miller Matthew Wade (wk) Wriddhiman Saha (wk) Rashid Khan Darshan Nalkande R Sai Kishore Noor Ahmad Mohammed Shami Vijay Shankar Jayant Yadav Rahul Tewatia Joshua Little Mohit Sharma Abhinav Manohar

Players Bought by Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2024 Auction:

Azmatullah Omarzai (INR 50 lakhs)

Umesh Yadav (INR 5.8 cr)

Shahrukh Khan (INR 7.4 cr)

Sushant Mishra (INR 2.2cr)

Kartik Tyagi (INR 60 lakhs)

Manav Suthar (INR 20 lakhs)

Spencer Johnson (INR 10 cr)

Robin Minz (INR 3.6 cr)

Probable Gujarat Titans (GT) Playing XI for IPL 2024:

If GT bat first

Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

Shubman Gill (c)

Vijay Shankar

Sai Sudharsan

Azmatullah Omarzai

David Miller

Rahul Tewatia

Shahrukh Khan

Rashid Khan

Mohammed Shami

Spencer Johnson

Impact player: Mohit Sharma

If GT bowl first

Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

Shubman Gill (c)

Sai Sudharsan

Azmatullah Omarzai

David Miller

Rahul Tewatia

Shahrukh Khan

Rashid Khan

Mohammed Shami

Mohit Sharma

Spencer Johnson

Impact player: Vijay Shankar

Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2024 Squad Final Verdict:



(To be updated after the auction)

Follow the Indian Premier League section for all the latest updates from IPL 2024 Auction.