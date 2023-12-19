LSG IPL 2024 Auction Players’ List LIVE Updates: Players SOLD to Lucknow Super Giants in IPL Auction 2024, Base Price, Final Price, Purse Remaining and Slots Left

Live List of Players bought by LSG in IPL 2024 Auction - live updates including final price, purse remaining, slots left and more.

With several top players released on the retention day, including Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan and Romario Shepherd (both traded to Rajasthan and Mumbai, respectively), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has a few areas to work on before going all-out for any of the 333 players listed for the bidding

While LSG's batting has been boasted by the arrival of Devdutt Padikkal on a trade from LSG, their bowling needs an upgrade following the release of some top Indian pacers. LSG will be working actively to finalise its squad for IPL 2024 by strategically acquiring players in the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai.

LSG Retained Players’ List for IPL 2024:

KL Rahul (c&wk) Quinton de Kock (wk) Ravi Bishnoi Mohsin Khan Mark Wood Marcus Stoinis Kyle Mayers K Gowtham Ayush Badoni Deepak Hooda Krunal Pandya Nicholas Pooran Yash Thakur Amit Mishra Prerak Mankad Naveen-ul-Haq Yudhvir Singh Mayank Yadav Devdutt Padikkal (Traded from RR)

Purse Remaining (Live Updates): INR 6.75 crore

Slots Remaining (Live): 5 (2 overseas)

Players Bought by LSG in IPL 2024 Auction:

Shivam Mavi - INR 6.40 crore

Probable LSG Playing XI for IPL 2024:

To be updated after the auction.



LSG IPL 2024 Squad Final Verdict

To be updated after the auction.

