PBKS IPL 2024 Auction Players’ List LIVE Updates: Players SOLD to Punjab Kings in IPL Auction 2024, Base Price, Final Price, Purse Remaining and Slots Left

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have chosen to retain the core of their team, releasing only five players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. The released players include Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohit Rathee, Baltej Dhanda, Raj Angad Bawa, and Shahrukh Khan. Notably, Shahrukh, the explosive power-hitter from Tamil Nadu, was the most expensive release, having been acquired for a hefty sum of INR 9 crore

The core team features prominent names such as Shikhar Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Arshdeep Singh, and Kagiso Rabada. PBKS has a substantial purse heading into the auction and will need to make a few strategic buys to reshape the team dynamics.

PBKS Retained Players’ List for IPL 2024:

Shikhar Dhawan(C) Prabhsimran Singh (wk) Jitesh Sharma (wk) Arshdeep Singh Gurnoor Singh Brar Nathan Ellis Harpreet Brar Rahul Chahar Kagiso Rabada Liam Livingstone Atharva Taide Sikandar Raza Harpreet Bhatia Vidwath Kaverappa Shivam Singh Matthew Short Rishi Dhawan Sam Curran Jonny Bairstow

Purse Remaining (Live Updates): INR 13.15 crore

Slots Remaining (Live): 6 (0 overseas)

Players Bought by PBKS in IPL 2024 Auction:

Harshal Patel - INR 11.75 Crore

Chris Woakes - INR 4.20 crore

Probable PBKS Playing XI for IPL 2024:

PBKS IPL 2024 Squad Final Verdict

