'No one is talking about him' - Former cricketer backs CSK captain for T20 World Cup 2024

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently analyzed the 39th match of IPL 2024 between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at the M. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The visitors registered a magnificent victory by six wickets by defeating Chennai Super Kings for the second time in the season.

The match witnessed two striking centuries by the CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in the first innings and by the LSG all-rounder Marcus Stoinis while chasing. The young CSK skipper has played several attacking knocks in the IPL 2024 and has had a magnificent form in the recent past.

Aakash Chopra backs CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for T20 World Cup 2024

The BCCI selectors are currently looking to name the best 15 men who will represent India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States of America and West Indies after the conclusion of IPL 2024. With the likes of several contenders performing well in the tournament, a lot of debate has been going on regarding the best players.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that among the possible contenders for the top order batting position along with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Rutuaj Gaikwad stands a chance to participate in the T20 World Cup.

Chopra discussed, "When Chennai got to bat first, Ruturaj scored a century. The question is whether he should be taken for the T20 World Cup. Think about it. No one is talking about him but they should. Why not? He recently scored a century against Australia and has also scored a century here. In fact, he is the first Chennai captain to score a hundred.”

While batting first, Gaikwad played a knockout 108 runs off 60 deliveries at a strike rate of 180 smashing 12 fours and three sixes. Chopra noted that the CSK captain spun his knock around timing which can never go out of fashion in cricket.

He further discussed, “He was absolutely outstanding. Some things in cricket haven't changed for 150 years. If you can drive well and your technique is good, playing the ball on its merit will never go out of fashion. Fashions will keep changing but this is retro. This will always be there and forever.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s fellow young Indian teammates Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal stand as the contender for the top order batting position in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. The opener will next be seen leading CSK in their next match against SRH on April 28.