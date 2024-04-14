'Inspiration for thousands like me' - Former, current IPL opponents react to MS Dhoni's hat-trick of sixes off Hardik Pandya

MS Dhoni turned the clocks back and showed his finishing skills against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
CSK fans hope to see more of their former captain with the bat in the coming games.

MS Dhoni turned the clocks back and showed his finishing skills against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Dhoni hit three consecutive sixes off Hardik Pandya in the final over to power Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 206.

Coming in the last over with only four deliveries left, Dhoni wasted no time, dispatching the balls into the stands right from the start, using all his power to clear relatively short boundaries of Wankhede. Hardik Pandya also helped him by bowling looseners one after another.

Firstly, Dhoni thwarted a slower delivery on the fuller side for his maiden maximum over the long-off region. He maintained his shape brilliantly and his bat flow was as brisk as ever.

Then, MS hit a slot delivery over the wide long-on region for his second consecutive six. Hardik then bowled a loose full toss on his pads, and Dhoni flicked it for his third successive maximum over square leg to take CSK over 200 and send the crowd into frenzy.

Former, current IPL opponents react to MS Dhoni's hat-trick of sixes

It’s arduous to find anyone who is not a fan of MS Dhoni, even though he is well past his prime and no longer as good as he used to be. Every time he comes into bat, the eyes are glued on him, with everyone wanting Dhoni to give glimpses of his sheer batting expertise.

Not only the general public, but former and current cricketers also admire him equally and are happy whenever Dhoni weaves his magic in the middle with the willow. Numerous cricketers often praise Dhoni, and those who have spent time with him underline his capabilities and what makes him such a great player.

As Dhoni hit three consecutive sixes against Mumbai Indians, the reactions from former and current have started to come. Some of the players from other IPL franchises couldn’t resist heaping praise on the great man, either.

Here are some reactions:

Dhoni’s knock proved vital, as Chennai Super Kings registered a 20-run victory in the end. CSK fans hope to see more of their former captain with the bat in the coming games.

