'Inspiration for thousands like me' - Former, current IPL opponents react to MS Dhoni's hat-trick of sixes off Hardik Pandya

MS Dhoni turned the clocks back and showed his finishing skills against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

CSK fans hope to see more of their former captain with the bat in the coming games.

MS Dhoni turned the clocks back and showed his finishing skills against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Dhoni hit three consecutive sixes off Hardik Pandya in the final over to power Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 206.

Coming in the last over with only four deliveries left, Dhoni wasted no time, dispatching the balls into the stands right from the start, using all his power to clear relatively short boundaries of Wankhede. Hardik Pandya also helped him by bowling looseners one after another.

DO NOT MISS



MSD 🤝 Hat-trick of Sixes 🤝 Wankhede going berserk



Sit back & enjoy the LEGEND spreading joy & beyond 💛 😍



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #MIvCSK | @msdhoni | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/SuRErWrQTG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2024

Firstly, Dhoni thwarted a slower delivery on the fuller side for his maiden maximum over the long-off region. He maintained his shape brilliantly and his bat flow was as brisk as ever.

Also Read: WATCH: Pathirana rocks Mumbai Indians with twin dismissals of Ishan Kishan, SKY in same over

Then, MS hit a slot delivery over the wide long-on region for his second consecutive six. Hardik then bowled a loose full toss on his pads, and Dhoni flicked it for his third successive maximum over square leg to take CSK over 200 and send the crowd into frenzy.

Former, current IPL opponents react to MS Dhoni's hat-trick of sixes

It’s arduous to find anyone who is not a fan of MS Dhoni, even though he is well past his prime and no longer as good as he used to be. Every time he comes into bat, the eyes are glued on him, with everyone wanting Dhoni to give glimpses of his sheer batting expertise.

Not only the general public, but former and current cricketers also admire him equally and are happy whenever Dhoni weaves his magic in the middle with the willow. Numerous cricketers often praise Dhoni, and those who have spent time with him underline his capabilities and what makes him such a great player.

Telegram Group Join Now

As Dhoni hit three consecutive sixes against Mumbai Indians, the reactions from former and current have started to come. Some of the players from other IPL franchises couldn’t resist heaping praise on the great man, either.

Here are some reactions:

MSD as a finisher for India in the upcoming t20 World Cup ? 🤷🏽‍♂️#DHONI𓃵 #MIvsCSK #IPL2024 — Mandeep Singh (@mandeeps12) April 14, 2024

It's 2024 and #MSD is still doing the business perfectly 🙌🏻



An inspiration for a thousands like me out there 🙏🏻#IPL2024 — shashank singh (@shashank2191) April 14, 2024

MSD and Wankhede is a different love story 💛❤️#TATAIPL2024 — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) April 14, 2024

Box office MSD 🙌🏼 🔥 https://t.co/S72wdR3Rvy — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) April 14, 2024

Let this sink in this man doesn’t play any cricket all year round. He’s one in a billion #DHONI𓃵 #MIvsCSK — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 14, 2024

What an atmosphere here at the Wankhede and top of it Dhoni hitting 3 back to back sixes. Truly Electric. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 14, 2024

Dhoni has moved on from just a cricketer to a emotion . #DHONI𓃵 — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) April 14, 2024

M S D Finisher 🔥🔥🔥 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) April 14, 2024

DHONI 🚀 — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) April 14, 2024

Dear Thala, Just the joy of watching you finish... 🤩 #CSKvsMI https://t.co/r8Lf5qeEHz — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 14, 2024

Thala 🔥 The OG Finisher https://t.co/YJoIo9UVL5 — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) April 14, 2024

Wankhede ka Raja kaun... Dhoni pic.twitter.com/0ILtfYmqd1 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 14, 2024

Dhoni’s knock proved vital, as Chennai Super Kings registered a 20-run victory in the end. CSK fans hope to see more of their former captain with the bat in the coming games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.