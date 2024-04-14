WATCH: Pathirana rocks Mumbai Indians with twin dismissals of Ishan Kishan, SKY in same over

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), CSK's Matheesha Pathirana struck a double blow to MI in his first over of the match. Introduced by Ruturaj Gaikwad in the eighth over, Pathirana's twin strike dealt a massive setback to Mumbai's towering chase o 207.

On his first ball, he got the better of Ishan Kishan after the MI batter hit one straight to Shardul Thakur.

The second wicket of SKY, however, was courtesy of an excellent catch from Mustafizur Rahman near the ropes.

The Sri Lankan bowled a short-length ball and Suryakumar played an upper cut over the third man fielder.

However, Mustafizur displayed great awareness to complete the catch despite the momentum taking him outside the boundary line. He kept his eyes on the ball as he threw it in the air and jumped back inside the field of play in time to complete a typical T20 catch.

MS Dhoni's late flourish help CSK cross 200

Earlier, a quick cameo from former CSK skipper MS Dhoni propelled the team to a score of 206/4 in 20 overs. Walking in to bat in the last over, Dhoni blasted 20 runs off just four balls, including a hat-trick of sixes against MI captain Hardik Pandya.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad also led from the front along with Shivam Dube, chipping in with scores of 69 (40) and 66*(38), respectively. The duo added a 90-run partnership for the third wicket.

For MI, Pandya finished as the top wicket-taker with two scalps while Gerald Coetzee and Shreyas Gopal picked up one wicket apiece.

At the time of writing, MI were 108/2 after 11 overs, with Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma batting at the crease.

