Watch: MS Dhoni smashes Hardik Pandya for a hat-trick of sixes in the final over of MI vs CSK clash

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), former CSK skipper MS Dhoni turned back the clock and once again showed why he is still one of the best in the business.

In the final over of CSK's innings, Dhoni slammed a hattrick of sixes off MI skipper Hardik Pandya.

Pandya got off to a steady start, taking the prized scalp of New Zealand big-hitter Daryl Mitchell, who was struggling to get going in the middle. Following the departure of the Kiwi batter, MS Dhoni entered the fray to face the remaining deliveries of the innings.

Heralded as one of the best finishers, Dhoni capitalised on Pandya's full-length bowling, smashing him for a huge six to open his account. He continued the onslaught on the star Indian all-rounder, smacking him for two more maximums to complete the hattrick of sixes.

MS Dhoni's flourish helps CSK breach 200-run mark

Dhoni eventually finished his innings remaining unbeaten on 20* off just 4 balls, batting at a blistering strike rate of 500 to help finish CSK's innings on a high note. His quick-fire cameo provided CSK with the much-needed impetus and propelled the scoreboard to 206 for four in 20 overs.

The Indian El Clasico holds significant importance as the two heavyweight teams battle it out for glory. CSK, currently have odds in their favour, managing three wins in five games and are placed third in the points table.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are in a revival mode, winning their last two fixtures after beginning their IPL 2024 campaign with a hattrick of losses.

