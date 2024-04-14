WATCH: Hardik Pandya gets lost between choosing batting or bowling during MI vs CSK toss

After initially opting to bat first, he switched his decision later to bowling first.

During the coin toss of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clash tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), MI skipper Hardik Pandya had a moment of faux pas.

After winning the toss, Pandya got lost between choosing batting or fielding. After initially opting to bat first, he switched his decision later to bowling first.

Given the fact that dew will set in and help the batters more in the second half, Hardik decided to bowl first.

Giving his reason for the decision, Pandya said, “We would like to bowl first; dew will come into play. The pitch looks better than the last game, expecting a lot of runs. Need to stick to the basics. Winning is very important to get momentum. We were able to win two games convincingly. That’s the beauty of IPL; everyone has to contribute. Your team will be able to achieve its goals eventually. The dew started coming post 10 overs (in the last game). It gets heavier in the evening. Same team.“

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad leads from the front with a stellar fifty

The Indian El Clasico hold significant importance as the two heavyweight teams battle it out for glory. CSK, currently have odds in their favour, managing three wins in five games and placed third in the points table.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are in a revival mode, winning their last two fixtures after beginning their IPL 2024 campaign with a hattrick of losses.

At the time of writing this report, CSK are batting on 127 for 2 in 13.4 overs. While skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has already completed his fifty, talented middle-order batter Shivam Dube is inching close to his fifty.

ALSO READ: KKR star rules himself out of T20 World Cup 2024

For MI, Gerald Coetzee and Shreyas Gopal has taken one wicket each.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.