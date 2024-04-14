KKR star rules himself out of T20 World Cup 2024

The all-rounder who last played international cricket in 2019 was extremely candid with his answer.

A Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star all-rounder has ruled himself out of the upcoming T20 Word Cup 2024, slated for June this year. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony in the aftermath of KKR's match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens, Sunil Narine confirmed that he won't be returning for West Indies in the mega-event.

Incidentally, Narine has announced his international retirement in November 2023.

On being asked about his plans for the T20 World Cup by Samuel Badree, Narine replied “I will be watching it from my home.”

Narine, who has represented West Indies in 122 matches including six Tests, 65 ODIs and 51 T20Is, has not featured in international cricket since 2019. In the last five years, he has mostly plied his trade in franchise tcricket.

ALSO READ: Gambhir slams journalist for Mitchell Starc query; Starc delivers with three wickets

Narine speaks on KKR's stellar form

Speaking about the match, KKR won the contest in their own backyard comfortably by 8 wickets with 4.2 overs to spare.

Kolkata Knight Riders continued their excellent start to the season, winning five of their first six matches. The two-time IPL winners are currently placed at the second spot with eight points.

Speaking on his team’s performance, Narine said, “We have won two out of two (matches at home). The boys are keen and everyone is enjoying it. Once you enjoy, you will have fun.”

While Narine had a disappointing outing with the bat, Phil Salt emerged as the standout performer for KKR, dazzling with a remarkable 89 off 47 balls.

Reflecting on the Englishman's batting display Narine stated, "He has played well in every game. He has shown some fine form and hopefully he'll keep going and get some big runs."

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.