Former India Captain's Guidance Fuels Venkatesh Iyer's Brilliance against MI

Venkatesh Iyer played an outstanding knock of 70 runs off 52 balls to help KKR register its first win at Wankhede Stadium in 12 years.

KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer played a match-winning knock of 70 runs from 52 balls to give his team its first win at Wankhede Stadium in 12 years. Iyer came in to bat when Kolkata Knight Riders were struggling at 28-3. He formed a crucial partnership with the impact player Manish Pandey, who scored a vital 42.

Iyer smashed 6 fours and 3 sixes during his knock and was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah in the final over of the innings. Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey stitched together a partnership of 83 runs to take KKR from 57-5 to 169, which looked like a respectable total, although it was still below par.

But a tight and disciplined bowling effort from KKR's bowlers reduced Mumbai Indians to just 145 in 18.5 overs despite a sparkling half-century from Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 56 runs off 35 balls. Mitchell Starc took 4 wickets while Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Andre Russell picked up two wickets apiece.

Venkatesh Iyer credits Sourav Ganguly for his match-winning innings

Venkatesh Iyer was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant knock under pressure. After the completion of KKR's previous game against Delhi Capitals, Iyer was seen having a conversation with DC's Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly regarding his batting.

During the post-match presentation, the left-hander revealed how some tips about his stance that he received from Sourav Ganguly helped him play a match-winning knock.

"I've been a huge fan of dada (Sourav Ganguly). Went to ask him about my stance and technical aspects. Was a fruitful conversation. It's coming through in my stance and other aspects in the nets," Iyer said.

Iyer also revealed his game plan while batting as the wickets were falling from the other end.

"As a professional cricketer, I have to be flexible in terms of situation. When I started hitting the ball well, two more wickets fell and I thought I have to play the anchor role. This is the fourth or fifth time Manish has padded up. This time he got to bat," Iyer explained.

"Rather than sending Russell and Ramandeep higher, better to have Manish who can play the anchor role. Ball was holding and it was a two-paced wicket. I try to be a smarter cricketer. Would've been easy for me to go after Piyush Chawla and the fast bowlers. Team needed me to be there till the end," he added.

Venatesh Iyer has a good record against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. He scored a brilliant hundred in the last season against MI at the same ground but Knight Riders failed to win the game. However, this time KKR's bowlers made sure that they end their long streak of losing at this ground.

