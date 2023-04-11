Watch: Gautam Gambhir's strong reaction after LSG's narrow win over RCB

Lucknow Super Giants’ mentor, Gautam Gambhir, was the most animated person from both teams in a high-drama game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. As soon as the last run was scored, Gambhir unleashed his recalcitrant jubilance. His handshake, with other LSG team members, was as genial as could ever get.

Gautam Gambhir’s turbulent emotions after LSG’s victory over RCB

Lucknow Super Giants required one run off the last ball to win the game. Dinesh Karthik couldn’t grab it cleanly, and LSG’s last pair ran a bye to script a memorable victory. While every LSG member was high on emotion after the win, Gautam Gambhir’s was undoubtedly the most vibrant among all.



He first thumped his table with his hand and then hugged his partners while uttering some loud but inaudible words. Guess it’s not difficult to understand those words, though.

Gautam Gambhir’s exuberance was visible several times in the game in both innings. Even when Nicholas Pooran completed the fastest fifty of the season, he gave the loudest cheer from the dugout. That’s always been his character.

Ever since Gambhir joined Lucknow Super Giants last year, his involvement - despite not playing on the field - has been a key talking point. He himself has accepted this numerous times that his emotions run high, irrespective of his role in the team.

Those emotions were more violent against Royal Challengers Bangalore for obvious reasons. He has had a few controversies on the field during his playing days. One such incident happened against RCB itself in 2013.

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli were involved in a verbal battle after Kohli was dismissed in the 10th over of that game. If not for the immediate intervention of the other KKR players and umpires, things could have been even worse. While Gambhir had cleared that he has got nothing personal against Virat, such incidents are bound to affect the relations between the two players. The two-time IPL-winning captain was also seen animated several times last year as well.

Expect more such videos to go viral as the tournament progresses. Lucknow Super Giants will enjoy a 4-day break before taking on Punjab Kings on Saturday at their home ground.