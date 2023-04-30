Gavaskar wants Rohit to take IPL break for WTC final; Boucher responds

The Mumbai Indians head coach fended questions on Indian skipper potentially taking a break from some games of the IPL 2023 prior to the Australian clash.

Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mark Boucher said his team would be open to giving skipper Rohit Sharma a mid-season rest in IPL 2023 if he were to ask the think-tank about it ahead of the marquee World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Boucher said communication channels are free for every Indian player and MI's much-vaunted captain and opening batter will be allowed to take a break in case he feels like taking one prior to the esteemed clash against arch-rivals Australia in June.

The relevant concern around Indian players catching extra fatigue and not finding any breather between the IPL and their next international assignment has been part of the talks beneath the limelight enjoyed by the cash-rich T20 tournament.

The topic has regathered attention and entered debates ever since legendary Sunil Gavaskar suggested Rohit Sharma to opt out of some games for MI near the WTC 2021-23 final, leading Boucher to respond with a balanced statement, while personally confirming that he would prefer the player to continue blazing at the top.

Boucher's response against Gavaskar's take rest suggestion to Rohit

Speaking to the press prior to MI's next IPL 2023 league stage fixture against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday (April 30), Boucher, the former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter, said he doesn't think Rohit Sharma needs rest.

But if the captain happens to inform the management about any physical or mental strain, he would be given time to recharge his batteries even as MI strive to keep their boat afloat and remain in contention for the playoffs.

"No, I don’t think he should take rest. That’s not my call to make. Obviously, we want Rohit playing, because he’s a very good player, and a leader as well," Boucher said in wake of the Gavaskar suggestion.

"If it is the best for Rohit, and he comes up to me and says that ‘you know, I need a bit of a break’ then yes, we will address that, and I will consider that. He hasn’t done that. So yes at the moment, if he is available to play, he will play," he added.

Also Read - 'It was completely wrong' - Shastri, Pietersen blasts Indian pacer

Boucher had earlier, too, taken a pragmatic route when fronted up with queries on Rohit Sharma potentially taking a break at some stage of IPL 2023. The Indian captain has played seven matches for MI in the ongoing season with 181 runs at a strike-rate of 135.07. He will be key to India's chances against the mighty Aussies at The Oval come June.