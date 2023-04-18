Watch: 'I'm rubbing my eyes' - Gavaskar, Du Plessis' reaction for Ajinkya Rahane's majestic six

The Chennai Super Kings No.3 has been a T20 batter transformed ever since he has entered the MS Dhoni-led side for IPL 2023.

Ajinky Rahane has been a T20 batter transformed ever since he has entered the MS Dhoni umbrella with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The elegant but slow-going batter has altered his approach in the middle and given the ball a full monte from the beginning of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

On Monday (April 17), Rahane blasted a crucial 37 off 20 deliveries, featuring 3 fours and 2 sixes, to help CSK reach a position of ascendancy with an imposing total of 226/6 in their allotted 20 overs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Later, the four-time champions came out triumphant by 8 runs in a high-scoring IPL 2023 league stage encounter.

For what has historically been a player criticised for his strike rate in the shortest format, the CSK No.3 has donned the aggressive avatar for this season and executed his strokes to perfection. Rahane's three innings have fetched him 129 runs at a jaw-dropping rate of 195.45.

That Ajinkya Rahane six!!

Of the two maximums that Ajinkya Rahane belted away in the game against RCB in Bangalore, one really stood out. It was hit through the deep mid-wicket region against uncapped Indian seamer Vijaykumar Vyshak.

During the fifth over of the CSK innings, Vyshak pitched one short of length against the Indian batter and received severe punishment for his error as Rahane absolutely hammered the ball away to the on-side.

The batter looked so glorious while executing the stroke which hit the roof of the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium that he got not only the legendary Sunil Gavaskar raving over him but also opposition skipper Faf du Plessis giving his nod of approval to his shot.



In the commentary box at the time with former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar, Gavaskar said he is left "rubbing my eyes" over the quality of the shot that Rahane played. The great added "what a terrific version this is" in awe of Rahane 2.0.

Du Plessis could seen on the screen raising his eyes and looking shell-shocked by what Ajinkya Rahane had just managed to do against his team.