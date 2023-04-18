MS Dhoni identifies his talented CSK teammate as a potential superstar

MS Dhoni was one of the reasons behind the inclusion of Shivam Dube in the CSK team.

Shivam Dube has been one of the integral members of the Chennai Super Kings’ setup since IPL 2022. He was bought in at an amount of INR 4 crore in the mega-auction last year. While many found the decision weird, MS Dhoni identified Dube’s superior talent and was the reason behind Dube’s inclusion.

On Monday, Shivam Dube played a terrific knock of 52 runs off 27 deliveries against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The southpaw amassed two boundaries and five sixes during this innings. His knock helped CSK post a huge total of 226/6 on a belter.

MS Dhoni identifies Shivam Dube as a potential superstar

Shivam Dube has played some fabulous knocks with the willow ever since being part of the CSK. His expertise to take on the spinners impressed MS Dhoni, which played a role in Dube’s inclusion in the yellow army. After the win over RCB, MS Dhoni praised Shivam Dube’s ability to hit the ball long against the slow bowlers.

According to the CSK captain, Shivam Dube is a “clean hitter against the spinners”, which is true. Shivam Dube’s whole setup is built up to smash the tweakers.

“He is someone who can hit cleanly. He has an issue with the fast bowlers, but he's a clean hitter against the spinners,” exclaimed MS Dhoni in the post-match presentation.

MS Dhoni also revealed that Shivam Dube was injured when CSK started their pre-season camp, which couldn’t let the team management prepare enough according to the plans.

“We had certain plans for him, but unfortunately, when he arrived at the camp, he was injured. So we couldn't work with him. We feel he's someone he can deliver. He needs to believe in that more than us. We can only guide to a certain extent, but once you cross the boundary ropes into the field, you are on your own.”

Since IPL 2022, Shivam Dube has had an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 132.74 against the slow bowlers. He has also hit a boundary on every 6.28 deliveries and has been dismissed only four times in 14 innings.

His stocks against the pacers have also risen significantly of late. Even against RCB, Dube was seen hitting some brilliant shots, which included a huge 111 metres six off Harshal Patel. The ever-improving Shivam Dube is an asset for CSK who has, most importantly, got the backing of MS Dhoni himself.