Virat Kohli fined 10% of match fee for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during RCB vs CSK game

Ex-RCB skipper Virat Kohli has been fined 10% of his match fees after being found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the RCB vs CSK game at the Chinnaswamy stadium, tonight.

The IPL advisory read, "Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.



Mr. Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct.



For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding."

CSK outclass RCB in a run-fest

CSK claimed an eight-run victory in a high-scoring match against RCB. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell showcased their exceptional batting skills and formed a partnership of over 100 runs in their chase of 228. However, after their dismissal, RCB began losing wickets regularly, and CSK made a comeback in the game. The duo of du Plessis and Maxwell played remarkably well in the Powerplay and helped RCB recover from early setbacks. RCB lost top-order batters Kohli and Mahipal Lomror, early in the innings.

Batting first, CSK scored a towering total of 226/6, the highest score in IPL 2023 so far. Devon Conway was the top scorer for CSK, amassing 83 runs, while Shivam Dube scored a quickfire 52. They stitched a partnership of 80 runs for the third wicket.

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane and Conway contributed to a stable start for CSK with a solid partnership and ended the Powerplay with 53/1. However, they suffered a setback after losing Ruturaj Gaikwad cheaply in the third over of their innings.