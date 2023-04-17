IPL 2023: LSG's home game against CSK reportedly preponed to this date!

The shift is due to the Municipal elections in the city.

Lucknow Super Giants recently faced Chennai Super Kings on April 3rd

In a recent development, Lucknow Super Giants' IPL home game against Chennai Super Kings has been preponed and is now slated to be played on May 3 instead of May 4 at Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium due to the Municipal elections in the city. The game will now be played at 3:30pm.

While there is no official communication on the preponement of the game, the BCCI has informally told the teams that the match could be held a day in advance.

CSK will arrive in the city a day early before the scheduled game

According to sources, the KL Rahul-led side will now receive MS Dhoni and his team a day before the scheduled game.

A senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity, "There could be issues with regards to security deployment as Lucknow Municipality goes to polls on Thursday, May 4. LSG's game against CSK is a mid-week afternoon game at 3:30 pm. Now the game could be played a day earlier, Wednesday, May 3 at the same time."

On April 3rd, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Lucknow Super Giants faced Chennai Super Kings, a battle which they ultimately lost by 12 runs. Moeen Ali was awarded the Player of the Match. During the first innings, CSK amassed a total of 217 runs, with Ruturaj Gaikwad's excellent 57, Conway's stable 47, and a crucial 12-run performance from MS Dhoni in the last over. These efforts proved to be the difference in the end.