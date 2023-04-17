WATCH: Shivam Dube hits a gigantic 111 metres six off Harshal Patel

Shivam Dube hit a gigantic six off Harshal Patel in the 13th over of the first innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Shivam Dube hit a gigantic six off Harshal Patel in the 13th over of the first innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The ball went very high in the night sky and over the roof as well. The ball came off the meat of the bat and went 111 metres far.

Shivam Dube came in with all the guns blazing on a belter on a track. He has the ability to hit the ball long, and that was displayed in bulk today.

Shivam Dube hits a gigantic maximum off Harshal Patel

Shivam Dube was in the red-hot form today, as he is mostly against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. The southpaw was full of intent on a track that has always been full of runs. On the second delivery of the 13th over, Dube smacked a monstrous six over the long-on region.



Harshal Patel tried bowling his go-to dipping off-cutter on the yorker length amid the carnage. However, the ball ended up as a full toss on the stumps at just the hitting height. Shivam Dube, who had already scored 10 runs off 7 balls, just stood still, got under the dip of the ball and thwacked it over the long-on region for a massive six.

The ball probably crossed the upper tier and went out of the stadium. The distance measured on the maximum was a whopping 111 metres. This was the second-longest maximum of IPL 2023, with the longest belonging to the opposition’s captain Faf du Plessis, who thwarted the ball 115 metres far off Ravi Bishnoi against Lucknow Super Giants at the same ground.

Shivam Dube has two of the three longest sixes of the season. The 29-year-old also hit a 102 metres six against LSG, coincidentally to Ravi Bishnoi again. Earlier in the game against RCB, Dube also thumped 101 metres six against Glenn Maxwell on just his fourth delivery of the game.

The Mumbai-born ended with a blistering knock of 52 runs in 27 deliveries against RCB. It included two fours and as many as five maximums. His knock helped Chennai Super Kings post a mammoth 226/6 on the board while batting first.