Gujarat Titans (GT) Player Retention List for IPL 2023: A look at all the players released, retained and traded by the franchise
Gujarat Titans, one of the two new entrants in the IPL in the 2022 edition, was the standout team of the year, topping the round-robin league stage with 10 wins from 14 outings, before defeating the Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final at Ahmedabad.
Skipper Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, David Miller and Shubman Gill were the standout players for the franchise, ably supported by the finishing skills of Rahul Tewatia and seasoned quicks in Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson.
They traded out Ferguson and Afghanistan’s Rahmanuallah Gurbaz to the Kolkata Knight Riders in the build-up to the IPL 2023 mini-auction, which boosted their purse by INR 10.5 crores.
GT Players Released
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron
GT Players Retained
Hardik Pandya (capt), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad
Players Traded In by GT
NA
Players Traded Out by GT
Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Final GT Squad ahead of IPL 2023 Auction
Hardik Pandya (capt), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad
Purse remaining: INR 19.25
Overseas slots remaining: 3
GT Staff for IPL 2022
Director of cricket: Vikram Solanki
Head coach: Ashish Nehra
Batting coach & mentor: Gary Kirsten
Spin bowling coach & scout: Aashish Kapoor
Retention Verdict
Unsurprisingly, the 2022 champions Gujarat Titans made minimal changes to their winning setup, and still boast a handy INR 19.25 crore purse remaining. Lockie Ferguson was arguably the most surprising player traded away, but that could be put down to his INR 10 crore price tag, which would help them bag a like-for-like international speedster or go for a quality all-rounder to add more depth to their setup.
The Hardik Pandya led side still looks well settled with almost all boxes ticked in terms of their team combination, and should be placed fine going into the IPL 2023 post the auction.