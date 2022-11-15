Gujarat Titans (GT) Player Retention List for IPL 2023: A look at all the players released, retained and traded by the franchise

A look at players retained and released by the reigning IPL champions Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2023 mini auctions.

Gujarat Titans won the IPL in their maiden season of participation earlier this year.

Gujarat Titans, one of the two new entrants in the IPL in the 2022 edition, was the standout team of the year, topping the round-robin league stage with 10 wins from 14 outings, before defeating the Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final at Ahmedabad.

Skipper Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, David Miller and Shubman Gill were the standout players for the franchise, ably supported by the finishing skills of Rahul Tewatia and seasoned quicks in Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson.

They traded out Ferguson and Afghanistan’s Rahmanuallah Gurbaz to the Kolkata Knight Riders in the build-up to the IPL 2023 mini-auction, which boosted their purse by INR 10.5 crores.

GT Players Released

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron

GT Players Retained

Players Traded In by GT

NA

Players Traded Out by GT

Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Final GT Squad ahead of IPL 2023 Auction

Hardik Pandya (capt), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad

Purse remaining: INR 19.25

Overseas slots remaining: 3

GT Staff for IPL 2022

Director of cricket: Vikram Solanki

Head coach: Ashish Nehra

Batting coach & mentor: Gary Kirsten

Spin bowling coach & scout: Aashish Kapoor

Retention Verdict

Unsurprisingly, the 2022 champions Gujarat Titans made minimal changes to their winning setup, and still boast a handy INR 19.25 crore purse remaining. Lockie Ferguson was arguably the most surprising player traded away, but that could be put down to his INR 10 crore price tag, which would help them bag a like-for-like international speedster or go for a quality all-rounder to add more depth to their setup.

The Hardik Pandya led side still looks well settled with almost all boxes ticked in terms of their team combination, and should be placed fine going into the IPL 2023 post the auction.