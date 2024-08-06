Gujarat Titans to retain one of these 3 Uncapped Players before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

In this article, we take a look at the prospective uncapped stars who have a chance to get retained by Gujarat Titans before IPL 2025 mega auction.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) franchise had a disappointing campaign last season (IPL 2024), finishing at the bottom half of the points table at the eighth spot and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

This performance was in contrast to their debut in IPL 2022 when they lifted their maiden title in their first season itself. In the subsequent edition, the GT team managed to qualify for the final but suffered a loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the summit clash.

This dip in performance can be attributed to the fact that their skipper Hardik Pandya had left just prior to IPL 2024 and the captaincy responsibilities were bestowed on young dynamic batter Shubman Gill.

The Gujarat Titans are currently facing a distressing period. Their captain has returned to his previous team and the franchise is on the market and may soon experience a change in ownership. Mentor Gary Kirsten has taken up a coaching role with Pakistan, and there are reports indicating that head coach Ashish Nehra could be resigning soon.

Now, with a mega-auction lined up next, quite a few changes are anticipated to take place in the GT franchise. One major task for the management will be to decide which players to retain and which players to offload.

In this article, we take a look at the prospective uncapped stars who have a chance to make the cut.

R Sai Kishore

A quick-witted left-arm orthodox spinner, Sai Kishore was bought by the Gujarat Titans franchise for INR 3 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction. He also possesses a decent technique with the bat, making him a hot property in the shortest format of the game.

The youngster, who has been idolizing veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from a young age, was one of the few positives in GT's below-par campaign last season.

Sai Kishore has shown promise and this is one talent, GT would like to invest in for the future.

Shahrukh Khan

Retention decisions are crucial and GT has a standout option in Shahrukh Khan. Shahrukh's consistent performances in the Tamil Nadu Premier League also work in his favour. If the Titans are planning for the future, opting for Shahrukh can pay good dividends.

Shahrukh could also benefit from a defined role in the team where he's trusted to finish games and given more opportunities at the crease.

Rahul Tewatia

Tewatia's strong batting skills and ability to finish matches is a strong asset and something GT can exploit if they opt to retain him. While the Impact Player rule lessens an all-rounder's significance, it is unlikely that Tewatia will bowl much.

Tewatia has been with the team for a while and has delivered some standout performances. Last season, he played 12 matches, scoring 188 runs at an average of 26.86 and a strike rate of 145.74.

