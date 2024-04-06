'Invest in him, he's the next big thing:' Hanuma Vihari backs this 20-year-old IPL rookie to become a future star

The youngster impressed in his short innings against Chennai Super Kings in Sunrisers Hyderabad's second win of the season.

IPL 2024 is turning out to be an excellent platform for the young uncapped Indian domestic players. We have seen a number of domestic players making their impression in almost every match so far. Players like Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana, Naman Dhir, and Mayank Yadav are just a few names who have created their impression.

On Saturday (April 5), Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy played his first match of IPL 2024. Nitish played rwo matches in the last year but did not get to bat. But the batting allrounder from Andhra Pradesh walked in at No. 6 against Chennai Super Kings with SRH needing 25 more runs to win.

In his short innings, the youngster showed plenty of promise and is likely to get a longer run here. Nitish smashed 14 runs off just 8 balls and also finished the game with a straight six into the sightscreen off Deepak Chahar's bowling. He showed that he can be more than handy in the lower middle order for SRH in the upcoming games.

Hanuma Vihari backs Nitish Kumar Reddy to become a future star

That was just a glimpse from Nitish.

Invest in him. He’s the next big thing not just in franchise cricket.

Batter who can bowl medium pace. Rare commodity! — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) April 5, 2024

India batter Hanuma Vihari has backed Nitish Kumar Reddy to become a future star in IPL. In his tweet on X, Vihari heaped praise on the youngster and backed his potential.

"That was just a glimpse from Nitish. Invest in him. He’s the next big thing not just in franchise cricket. Batter who can bowl medium pace. Rare commodity!" Vihari tweeted.

Nitish Kumar Reddy was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 auction. He has the ability to finish off the games and can also bowl useful medium pace, which is an excellent skillset to have in this format. The youngster has played 17 first-class matches and 22 List A matches so far. He has an excellent List A record where he averages 36.63 with the bat and has a strike rate of 95.27.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will play Punjab Kings in their next match at Mullanpur on April 9. They have won two matches and lost two out of four matches so far.

