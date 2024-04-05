Confusions galore as wrong sequencing of seat leaves a CSK fan flummoxed during the SRH vs CSK game

A bizarre incident unfolded at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, during the 18th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

A bizarre incident unfolded at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, during the 18th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). A seat booked by one of the spectators, number J66, was absent in its place, and seat number J67 was placed near J65.

The person who booked seat number J66 was surprised not to find his seat and had to watch the first innings of the game when Chennai Super Kings batted, standing since he couldn’t find his booked chair at its original spot.

Later, the person found his seat, J66, slightly away during the innings break between seats J69 and J70. Clearly, someone messed up the seats and changed their positions, causing trouble for the paid spectator.

Disappointed that I’ve booked a ticket and seat Number was J66 in Stand.



Sorry state that seat doesn’t exist and had to stand and enjoy the game. Do I get a refund and compensation for this.#SRHvCSK #IPL2024 @JayShah @BCCI @IPL @JaganMohanRaoA @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/0fwFnjk641 — Junaid Ahmed (@junaid_csk_7) April 5, 2024

The whole story was shared by the same person via his X account, named Junaid Ahmed, who also asked for a refund from the concerned officials because of all the problems he had to face on the ground. He also shared a video of the missing seat before posting his found seat sandwiched between J69 and J70.

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Chennai Super Kings in their home ground

Coming to the game, Sunrisers Hyderabad were clinical with their performance against a strong Chennai Super Kings side. They won the game by six wickets, with 11 balls to spare, earning their second victory of the season, with both of them coming at home.

While CSK dragged the game till the 19th over, they were always behind, especially in the second innings after SRH openers provided a brisk start. The win also improved SRH’s net run rate as they climbed to the fifth position on the points table.

It was not an ideal experience for Junaid Ahmed, whose seat went missing in the first innings. Going by his X account, Junaid seems to be a CSK fan who lost the match, leaving him sad after an unpleasant experience with the facilities on the ground earlier.

Such experiences are unacceptable, for fans are the biggest stakeholders in cricket. The association must look into it and make sure such incidents don’t transpire again.

