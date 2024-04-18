'Hard to convince MSD for T20 World Cup' - Rohit Sharma's cheeky remark on MS Dhoni, his fandom and revoking retirement

MS Dhoni has been in superb hitting form in IPL 2024. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter has already played a couple of impactful innings in the limited opportunities he has got so far. He scored an entertaining 37* off just 16 balls against Delhi Capitals at Vizag. Although CSK lost the match, but Dhoni rolled back the clock with his finishing skills.

Against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede, Dhoni was at his best again as he went on to score 20* runs off just 4 balls. He smashed 3 sixes in his little knock. His cameo proved to be the difference between the two teams in the end as Chennai Super Kings won the match by 20 runs.

With T20 World Cup looming around the corner, India needs a finisher like MS Dhoni who can make big impact in a few balls. Although it is unlikely to happen, there has been some talk of Dhoni's comeback into the Indian team for the T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma's cheeky remark on MS Dhoni

Recently, India captain Rohit Sharma spoke about Dhoni's potential inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad. While answering to Adam Gilchrist's question on Club Prairie Fire on YouTube, Rohit shed light on Dhoni's impact innings in IPL 2024.

"I was quite impressed by Dinesh (Dinesh Karthik), especially the way he batted a couple of nights back and Dhoni as well. He (Dhoni) came to bat for just 4 balls, made a huge impact, got those 20-22 runs (20 runs) and that was eventually the difference at the end - it will be hard to convince MSD to come to West Indies I guess, (for T20 WC) (big smile) but he is coming to the US as he is into Golf these days", Rohit said with a cheeky smile.

Rohit went on to add that instead of MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik will be easier to convince for the T20 World Cup. He also spoke about his hilarious on-field banter with Dinesh Karthik that went viral on social media.

"DK will be easy to convince I guess. I was just trying to put some pressure on him (Rohit on his on-field banter with Dinesh Karthik during MI vs CSK match). In the game against SRH, he went and spoke somewhere that some captain was asking me if I (Dinesh Karthik) was ready for the World Cup. This was the answer from me," the former MI captain added.

Both Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni have been in excellent form in IPL 2024 so far. Even at the twilight of their cricketing careers, both the legendary batters have been hitting the ball as well as they ever had. Both have played some impactful innings for their respective teams but they are unlikely to play in the T20 World Cup 2024.

