“Me and Ashu pa have the same mentality…”- Hardik Pandya reveals his captaincy success mantra

This is probably the reason why Gujarat Titans have been very successful in the biggest T20 league.

Gujarat Titans won their fifth game of the season against the five-time IPL champions and are now sitting in the second position on the points table. They were clinical in all the departments at their home ground.

Hardik Pandya has been a very successful leader for Gujarat Titans. There has been much talk about his clarity regarding the roles of different players, and his style has often been compared with the legendary MS Dhoni ever since Hardik donned the GT jersey.

Ashish Nehra has been with him all these times, whose valuable inputs have only made the work easy for Hardik Pandya on the cricket field. The bonding between the duo has grown massively while working together on the GT setup, and Hardik has now revealed that both share identical views about the game.

Hardik Pandya exclaims that he and Ashish Nehra have a similar mindset

Partnerships are important in cricket, both on and off the field. Hardik Pandya and Ashish Nehra definitely enjoyed working in tandem, which has been confirmed by the GT captain himself.

After a win over Mumbai Indians, Hardik talked about a range of things, which also included a noticeable remark on his head coach Ashish Nehra. In the post-game conference, Hardik exclaimed that his views are pretty similar to Nehra's while talking to Sanjay Manjrekar.

“Me and Ashu Pa have a similar mindset,” stated a jubilant Hardik Pandya. “We back our calls, and we have similar calls,” the 29-year-old further added.

These two shrewd thinkers of the game have formed a very successful pair, which has helped GT flourish ever since their admission to the league last year. Hardik Pandya has a win% of 76.19 after 21 games as a captain, and Nehra has a huge role in his success.

Gujarat Titans have always been a process-driven team, handled carefully by this pair. They clinched the title last season and are looking quite strong this year as well.