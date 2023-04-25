CONFIRMED: Indian star ruled out for the 2023 World Cup

The timing of his return to cricket will depend on his rehabilitation progress

In a recent development, it has now been confirmed that the India star who suffered a life-threatening accident last year will take a while to return to action. It would still be construed as a very fast recovery if he is back on the field by January, a full one year from the near-fatal high-speed car accident, suffered on the New Year Eve. The wicketkeeper-batter, thus, will be ruled out of the Asia Cup in September and the World Cup in October-November.

During the Delhi Capitals' IPL games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Rishabh Pant was spotted using crutches to walk. According to sources close to him, it is expected to take him at least a couple of weeks to walk unaided. Although he appears to be recovering more quickly than expected, it may take him up to seven or eight months to regain cricket fitness. Initially, he will have to focus solely on his batting and may take even longer to resume wicketkeeping duties. However, his proficiency as a batter is still considered an asset. After the accident, there were concerns about whether he would be able to return to the field at all, let alone keep wicket. However, there is now some optimism surrounding the 25-year-old's comeback. Rishabh Pant's return date will be finalized after he goes to the NCA for rehab

Pant is displaying admirable determination by returning to the cricket pitch, with the full support of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) who are providing him with necessary medical assistance. The BCCI previously said, "(It) will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period."

In January, he underwent surgery to repair ligament tears and is currently under the care of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai. It is possible that he may require another surgery.

Pant has been out of action since December 30th and his last Test appearance for India was in Bangladesh in December. The timing of his return to cricket will depend on his rehabilitation progress, which will take place at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.