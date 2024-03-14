Harry Brook reveals reason behind his decision to pull out of IPL 2024

Harry Brook became an IPL hit with a century in his debut season.

Star England all-rounder Harry Brook had ruled himself out at the last minute ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), citing personal reasons. Brook, who was signed by Delhi Capitals for INR 4 crore at last December's auction had also pulled out of England’s recent five-Test series in India from January to March.

However, the reason is now known after Brook revealed it. It is because he wants to be around his grieving family after the death of his grandmother. She had passed away earlier in February.

“I can confirm that I have made the very difficult decision not to play in the upcoming IPL,” Brook said in a statement.

“I was so excited to be picked by Delhi Capitals and was so looking forward to joining up with everyone. Whilst I don’t think I should need to share my personal reasons behind this decision, I know there will be many asking why. So I do want to share this. I lost my grandmother last month - she was a rock to me and I spent a huge amount of my childhood in her home; my attitude to life and love for cricket was shaped by her and my late grandfather,” the 25-year-old wrote.

Brook, who made his debut last season, plying his trade for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lit up the IPL with his explosive batting.

The right-handed all-rounder impressed everyone with a spectacular 55-ball hundred against Kolkata Knight Riders, although he ended the season on an underwhelming note.

In total, he could manage only 190 runs in 11 matches after the franchise paid INR 13.25 crore to secure his services.

