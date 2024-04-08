Injury update on Lucknow Super Giants pace sensation Mayank Yadav

Mayank Yadav left the field after finishing his first over against Gujarat Titans and did not come back to bowl.

Lucknow Super Giants were given an injury scare when their fast bowling sensation Mayank Yadav left the field midway during the match against Gujarat Titans. Mayank picked up a side strain and left the field soon as he finished his first over.

Mayank, who produced two devastating spells in the two games that he played before, became the talk of the IPL as he clocked speeds close to 150 kph on a consistent basis. He also bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2024 till now when he clocked 156.7 kph against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mayank Yadav's availability on the next match

Mayank Yadav felt some tightness after bowling the first over last night. @LucknowIPL management didn’t want to risk him. So, he was pulled out. He will go for a precautionary MRI but is most likely available for next match against @DelhiCapitals — Arani Basu (@AraniBasuTOI) April 8, 2024

In a good news for Lucknow Super Giants, Mayank Yadav is expected to be fit and available for team's next match against Delhi Capitals. According to the reports, Mayank felt some tightness after bowling his first over and LSG management decided not to risk him further. Yash Thakur's best IPL spell meant LSG didn't miss Mayank and won the game comfortably in the end.

Mayank went for 13 runs in the only over he bowled in the match. He did not reach his usual speeds as he had shown in previous matches and touched 140 kph on just a couple of occasions in the over. The young quick was also hit for three fours in the over, two by Sai Sudharsan and one by Shubman Gill.

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants scored 163-5 in their 20 overs, thanks to a half-century from Marcus Stoinis and a late cameo from Nicholas Pooran. Chasing a modest target of 164 to win, Gujarat Titans started decently but soon lost way as they lost Shubman Gill, who was bowled by a peach from Yash Thakur.

Yash Thakur and LSG's spinners made sure to close out the game quickly as the Titans were bundled out for a meagre 130 in 18.5 overs. This was Lucknow's third win in a row after their loss in the opening game. They are now comfortably placed third in the points table. LSG will not face Delhi Capitals on April 12 at Lucknow.

