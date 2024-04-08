'He said it was my day:' KL Rahul's words that inspired Yash Thakur's five-wicket haul against Gujarat Titans

Young Indian cricketer Yash Thakur marked his maiden five wicket haul in the IPL against Gujarat Titans. Lucknow Super Giants marked their third consecutive win of IPL 2024, at their home ground, the Ekana Stadium, courtesy to Thakur’s sensational spell of 3.5 overs on Sunday night, April 7.

The KL Rahul led side marked their first win against Gujarat Titans after both the teams debut in IPL 2022. In the match, LSG batted first and the batters posted a total of 163 runs. Chasing the total on a slow wicket, the visitors surrendered after scoring 130 runs in 18.5 overs. Lucknow registered a 33 run win to climb to the 3rd position on the IPL 2024 points table.

Yash Thakur Reveals Plans to dismiss GT Skipper Shubman Gill

In the post match presentation, Yash Thakur exclusively revealed how the LSG skipper KL Rahul boosted his morale that bagged him his maiden five wicket haul in the tournament. Amongst the five, the youngster was thrilled to bag the wicket of the Gujarat Titan captain Shubman Gill.

Thakur said, “Happy with this five-wicket haul and Man of the Match award. I had planned against Shubman Gill, I stuck to my plan, KL Rahul had advised me to do so and it paid off. Unfortunately Mayank Yadav got injured, so KL Rahul said it was my day and asked me to make the most of it. We are winning the first game against Gujarat Titans in the IPL history, very happy with it. I Really enjoyed Shubman Gill's wicket, the most memorable of all.”

Also Read: Yash Thakur hails discarded Indian pacer as inspiration

Further in the presentation, the Lucknow Super Giants skipper lauded the team’s young bowling unit as IPL 2022 champions registered the lowest score in the 17th season of the tournament.

“For the young bowling unit we have, it helps when we bat first. They get an idea how the wicket is playing and they've also been adapting really well. It's a good record to have (defending all 160+ totals), but it's also where we've played. Having the home advantage helps. The bowlers have come through the ranks over the last couple of years. You have seen the same guys bowling in the last season as well. They have adjusted to their roles. Hopefully we can continue this,” said KL Rahul.

Lucknow Super Giants will play their next match of IPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 12.