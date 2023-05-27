"Everything is optional and .....": CSK star reveals core reason behind the franchise's incredible success

IPL heavyweights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are heralded for having a very relaxed environment where players are meted out family-like treatment. And the relationship the players share with each other is often transpired on the field which serves as a testament.

Ahead of the crucial final of IPL 2023 against the Gujarat Titans scheduled for May 28, Deepak Chahar shared his thoughts on why the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) holds such a significant place as a franchise. Notably, under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, CSK has reached its tenth final in the competition and is on the verge of securing its fifth title, a record currently held by the Mumbai Indians for the most titles won.

Chahar emphasized the exceptional team environment within CSK, highlighting the freedom given to every team member to express themselves, which he believes contributes to the franchise's success. Additionally, he acknowledged the crucial role played by MS Dhoni in fostering camaraderie and integration among the younger players and the rest of the team.

Deepak Chahar has gained momentum in the IPL 2023 season after a slow start

Speaking on the popular internet podcast Breakfast With Champions, Chahar said, “The ambience is different. Like, everything is optional here. No one will say anything to you. No one will say ‘you go to practice or you go to the gym’. You are a professional cricketer. It’s your responsibility to see what’s best for you. You can practice if you want. Or do it tomorrow or don’t do it at all. You can rest if you want.

Interestingly, despite a slow start in the ongoing season, Chahar has gradually gained momentum and has taken 12 wickets in nine matches thus far. In order for CSK to clinch the final victory, the pace bowler will need to deliver an encore of what he did in Qualifier 1.

