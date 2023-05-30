Watch: MS Dhoni's heartening gesture, lets Ambati Rayudu receive the IPL trophy

The legendary CSK skipper let it to be the moment to savour for his outgoing teammate, who had announced his retirement ahead of the IPL 2023 final.

Even as he was due to receive the prestigious IPL 2023 trophy following Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) remarkable win late night on Monday (May 29) in the final against Gujarat Titans (GT), MS Dhoni made it a point to give a befitting farewell to longstanding teammate Ambati Rayudu by asking him to do the honours.

As Dhoni was called up to lift the trophy and pose with the coveted title alongside BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah, the legendary CSK captain asked Rayudu and premier allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, who had hit the winning run, to walk up to the podium alongside him.

Once there, the great wicketkeeper-batter just stood aside and asked Rayudu to make the first touch on the trophy while the cricketer wore the most sheepish and innocent smile, only grateful for the gesture made his captain.

The heartening gesture won the hearts of cricket fans watching the celebrations from around the world as MS Dhoni once again let his teammates lift the trophy behind the champions' placard while he stepped aside and allowed it to be their moment.

MS Dhoni's wonderful gesture for Ambati Rayudu

For Rayudu, especially, it would be a moment he wouldn't have forgotten. Having announced it will be his last game in competitive cricket for CSK in the IPL, the experienced cricketer, whose contribution for the franchise has been incredible, got the chance to receive the trophy all thanks to his legendary skipper.

MS Dhoni showed how secured an individual he remains in ensuring it was Rayudu's moment to savour when it could've been so easy for him to hog the limelight in a spree of praise and support that followed the CSK captain throughout the IPL 2023, anticipated to be his last assignment.



It was the fifth time MS Dhoni's men lifted the IPL trophy in the history of the premier T20 league, becoming the joint most successful team in the league alongside their famed arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI). Although, CSK loyalists would turnaround and argue they deserve that tag solitarily since the franchise has been part of two fewer campaigns than Mumbai.