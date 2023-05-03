Selling paid PR as concern for Cricket:' Gautam Gambhir lashes out at former DDCA President following criticism over his feud with Virat Kohli

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli were involved in a heated conversation after the conclusion of the game between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Lucknow on Monday (May 1).

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli were involved in a heated conversation after the conclusion of the game between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Lucknow on Monday (May 1). Things turned really bad that the other players of both teams had to intervene and separate the duo.

Gautam Gambhir was seen shushing the Bangalore crowd following LSG’s last-ball victory over RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In return, Virat Kohli was over-aggressive in Lucknow, where he was seen involved with the crowd consistently.

The duo, who historically share a bad relationship, were again involved in an altercation where Gautam Gambhir seemed more animated than Virat Kohli. Whatever the reason may be, this brawl was completely avoidable, as it sent a poor impression to the world following the league.

This incident was all over the news channel and websites, where different journalists came up with different views, which only made the matter worse. A famed news reporter of a famous news channel called out the behaviour of Gautam Gambhir, stating that he is jealous of Virat Kohli’s name and fame.

Gautam Gambhir makes a weird tweet following the on-field fiasco

Gautam Gambhir has now come up with an interesting tweet two days following the game, which is now the centre of attention. In the tweet, Gambhir states that the talked person is selling a ‘paid PR’.

The tweet read, “Man who ran away from Delhi Cricket citing “pressure” seems over eager to sell paid PR as concern for cricket! यही कलयुग़ है जहां ‘भगोड़े’ अपनी ‘अदालत’ चलाते हैं।”

Man who ran away from Delhi Cricket citing “pressure” seems over eager to sell paid PR as concern for cricket! यही कलयुग़ है जहां ‘भगोड़े’ अपनी ‘अदालत’ चलाते हैं। — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 3, 2023



While Gautam Gambhir didn’t mention any name, he is probably targeting the veteran journalist of India TV, who exclaimed that Gautam Gambhir couldn’t digest the popularity of Virat Kohli after the incident in the game. The journalist was appointed as the president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) in 2018, but he resigned from his post later, citing corruption and pressure.

The whole tweet seems to be directed towards this former DDCA president as Gambhir used words like “court” in his post. Clearly, Gautam Gambhir is not holding himself back after receiving a lot of criticism.

