"He will be the future captain" - India legend gives big verdict on this youngster

There have been some revelations from youngsters who have performed exceptionally well in the 2023 Indian Premier League.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has identified his choice as a potential future India skipper candidate from the current crop of youngsters. During an interview on Star Sports, Harbhajan discussed the promising prospects of the next generation of Indian players on the international stage, highlighting the abundance of talent within the Men in Blue.

Amongst the most promising ones is Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill, who has amassed an impressive 722 runs from 15 matches. The 23-year-old currently ranks second in the race for the Orange Cap the ongoing season, narrowly trailing Faf du Plessis by a mere eight runs. As the Royal Challengers Bangalore have been eliminated from the tournament, Du Plessis will no longer be competing, while Gill's team will continue their journey in the second Qualifier.

Additionally, Harbhajan also lauded Rajasthan Royals sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal as the most impressive player of the 2023 IPL season, expressing confidence in his potential to represent the national team. Jaiswal, who has accumulated 625 runs from 14 matches, currently occupies the fourth position in the Orange Cap standings and is only 14 runs behind leader Virat Kohli.

IPL 2023 has been a revelation for some uncapped India youngsters

Harbhajan said while speaking on Star Sports, “If we are talking about batsmen, then I can say that Shubhman Gill has the potential. Along with him, I think Yashasvi too has the potential to be the future of India. I think Yashasvi is this year’s most impressive player and in the years to come he will definitely play for Team India. Shubhman Gill will also be there, maybe he will be the captain as well."

Indian uncapped youngsters have performed exceptionally well in the 2023 Indian Premier League. Promising talents such as Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, and Tilak Varma have made a significant impact throughout the season.

Expressing his opinion, the former spinner suggested that Hardik Pandya should assume captaincy from Rohit Sharma, emphasizing the need for India to rejuvenate their team.

