'I had confidence in him just like Faf' - Ruturaj Gaikwad on his partnership with Devon Conway

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 at their home ground in Chennai to seal their place in the Final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the tenth time. It’s never easy to take down the Gujarat Titans while bowling second, but CSK know how to stay ahead in the game - thanks to the mastermind MS Dhoni.

While several players contributed to the victory that saw them to the Final, Ruturaj Gaikwad was the batter who laid the foundation upfront. He got a reprieve early on and never looked back from there, as Gaikwad amassed another half-century in what was a high-octane clash.

Ruturaj Gaikwad again formed a fine partnership with Devon Conway and gave the ideal start to Chennai Super Kings. The duo stitched an 87-run stand on a track that wasn’t easy for the batters, with the ball slowing down after pitching.

Both Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad have enjoyed batting against each other, as their opening stand has come as a boon for the four-time champions. Since 2022, the pair has been one of the most successful in the league, as they have made the second-most runs together in this timeframe.

Ruturaj Gaikwad lavishes praise on Devon Conway

Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad were one of the most compact and dynamic pairs till IPL 2021, as they had a mutual understanding which helped them as well as the team. Now, while Faf has shifted to another team, Gaikwad has found a new pair in the form of Devon Conway, who has been equally good.

Following the conclusion of the game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT), the CSK opener Gaikwad was full of praise for Devon Conway. Ruturaj exclaimed that he had full confidence in Devon Conway.

“This year, I just felt that with the impact player rule, I had a good practice session about that mentality [playing shots early on and taking risks] as well for good 15-20 days. So I think when I thought I was going really well, I knew that Conway would stay till the 15th over or just carry the innings till the 20th over. So I think I had confidence in him just like Faf had in me in 2021,” stated Gaikwad.

Since IPL 2022, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad have scored 1134 runs at an average of 54 in 21 innings. The duo has also formed five half-centuries and four centuries together.

