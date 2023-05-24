"Never easy without him...." : Ravi Ashwin rues the absence of this ex-captain ahead of WTC Final

Ahead of the marquee fixture, the BCCI released a video on their social medial platforms where different members of the squad shared their views on the upcoming battle.

The Men in Blue are getting ready for a second consecutive World Test Championship Finals (WTC Final 2023), slated to be held in Oval from June 7. The Rohit Sharma-led side will lock horns with Australia for the coveted title.

Ahead of the marquee fixture, the BCCI released a video on their social medial platforms where different members of the squad shared their views on the upcoming battle. After being led by Virat Kohli the last time around, the time Rohit Sharma will marshall the troops.

Echoing on the same lines, veteran India spinner Ravi Ashwin said, "The turnaround for India in Tests started in 2014/15. MS Dhoni just had retired and we had experience of 20 Tests, never easy without seniors, but we did well and are now qualifying for the 2nd WTC Final".

From Nottingham to Ahmedabad 🏟️



A journey of grit, determination, pride and teamwork 👏🏻#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 members relive a remarkable journey of reaching the WTC Final for the second time 👌🏻👌🏻 - By @RajalArora



WATCH the full Video 🎥🔽 #WTC23 https://t.co/WVY41lVNNh pic.twitter.com/uOnBK74ADp — BCCI (@BCCI) May 24, 2023

Key members leave for England after IPL campaign

Some members of the Team India squad already departed for the United Kingdom on Tuesday, May 23 to commence preparation for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final, scheduled to take place in June at the Oval in London.

Among those players whose teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) did not qualify for the playoffs, such as Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, and Mohammed Siraj, will be included in the first batch departing. The initial group, consisting primarily of support staff members led by head coach Rahul Dravid left in the early hours of Tuesday, comprising approximately 20 individuals.

Although, the original plan was to dispatch the initial batch right after the conclusion of the IPL league stage on Sunday. However, certain players made requests to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to leave at a later date.

