'Can be a part of the World Cup' - Former Indian selector names the domestic players who can play for India

The young local domestic talents have impressed one and all with their supreme skillsets in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

There have been several players from every team who have grabbed their opportunities and made the most of it.

The young local domestic talents have impressed one and all with their supreme skillsets in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). There have been several players from every team who have grabbed their opportunities and made the most of it.

While there have been numerous domestic cricketers who have been really good in their respective fields, it is impossible to include every one of them in the national setup. However, a few of them will definitely get to spend some time with the Indian team after the conclusion of the sixteenth edition of the IPL.

It is often seen that the selectors have preferred the IPL performers more than the other domestic series, as the gap between the quality is massive. In the cash-rich league, only the genuine talents can survive for long, whereas the other ones are filtered out sooner or later.

Hence, it is only fair to track the IPL record of a player before including him in the Indian team, given that provides a clear picture. Now, as the new talents have risen again, the selectors will have a happy headache while picking the squad.

MSK Prasad shares his thoughts on the young talents

Former Indian selector MSK Prasad is also impressed by the performance of the young talents in IPL 2023, and he reveals the time when some of them will get their chance in the national team. Prasad feels that the new players will be provided with opportunities after the conclusion of the World Cup later this year.

“Soon after the World Cup. Young players like Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Yash Thakur, Wadhera and Jitesh Sharma, who are performing well, will be made part of the bilateral series," stated MSK Prasad in an interview with Jagran.

"Their performance will be improved by including them in Team India. Perhaps, in the future, these young players can be a part of the World Cup.”

Also Read: 'Seemed to be playing on a different pitch' - ex India star names LSG's 'biggest match-winner'

MSK Prasad has served as a chief selector of the Men in Blue for a lengthy period, and he knows the process behind the selection of the players. There is no doubt that these young sensations will get their chance sooner or later.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.