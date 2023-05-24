'Seemed to be playing on a different pitch' - ex India star names LSG's 'biggest match-winner'​​

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be battling against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

It will be a crucial match for both teams, as the defeat here will end their campaign right away for this year.

Despite the absence of their premium batter and captain KL Rahul, LSG played some quality cricket in the league stage phase and ended up in the third position on the points table. Different match-winners emerged for them in every game, as they took them out of troubled waters in the competition.

Just when the team looked down and out in several games, one of the many utility players in the squad raised their hands and did the job for the Lucknow-based franchise. It is one of the reasons why LSG, despite missing KL Rahul, won several matches and eventually ended up qualifying for the playoffs when many experts didn’t give them any chance.

Among the many players to win the matches for Lucknow Super Giants is Nicholas Pooran, who was bought at a whopping INR 16 crore in the mini-auction. LSG showed huge faith in the Caribbean batter, and he didn’t disappoint this season.

Harbhajan Singh lauds Nicholas Pooran’s exceptional batting

Nicholas Pooran has been a consistent performer for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023, as he has churned out several memorable performances with the willow. Despite batting at various positions this season, the 27-year-old has managed to stay consistent, which has helped the team massively.

The former Indian bowler Harbhajan Singh was also full of praise for the sublime batting show of Pooran. Harbhajan labelled Pooran as the biggest match-winner of LSG.

“The biggest match-winner in the LSG camp for me is Pooran. When he gets going, no ground in the world is big enough. He just seemed to be playing on a different pitch in the previous game and will be interesting to see how he performs,” opined Harbhajan in a YouTube video.

Nicholas Pooran has amassed 358 runs at an average of 32.55 and a strike rate of 173.79 in IPL 2023. He will again have an opportunity to create an impact tonight.

