'He is a perfect replacement for Bravo' - Irfan Pathan thinks CSK have found the next Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo has been one of the biggest match-winner for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Caribbean all-rounder is the leading wicket-taker (140) for Chennai Super Kings at a strike rate of 16.12 and an economy rate of 8.36 in the IPL.

Dwayne Bravo has been one of the biggest match-winner for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In his illustrious IPL career, Bravo bowled the toughest over for the four-time champions in almost every season, which has been one of the biggest reasons for CSK’s success over the years.

The Caribbean all-rounder is the leading wicket-taker (140) for Chennai Super Kings at a strike rate of 16.12 and an economy rate of 8.36 in the IPL. No other bowler has contributed as much as Dwayne Bravo to CSK’s success in the league.

While it’s arduous to fill the void left by Dwayne Bravo’s retirement, CSK have found a gem who can provide his useful services in the slog overs. The talked player is Sri Lanka’s newest pace bowling sensation Matheesha Pathirana, who has impressed one and all with his supreme skillsets in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

Like Dwayne Bravo, Matheesha Pathirana has also bowled difficult overs for the yellow army and has been accurate more often than not. The ‘Baby Malinga’, as he is often called for his slingy action, can bowl yorkers at his will, and his searing pace just makes life tougher for the batters at a stage when they look to explode.

Irfan Pathan compares Matheesha Pathirana with Dwayne Bravo

Among the many experts impressed with the unique expertise of Matheesha Pathirana with the ball is the former Indian and CSK pacer Irfan Pathan. Irfan feels Pathirana is the replacement for Dwayne Bravo in the CSK squad.

“Every team looks for a bowler whom they can bank upon in the death overs. MI had Malinga, they have Bumrah. KKR had Sunil Narine during two IPL seasons when they lifted the trophy. CSK had Bravo, and now they have Pathirana. He's a perfect replacement, plus he has genuine pace,” opined Irfan in a show with Star Sports.

While Pathirana has a long way to go before being compared with Bravo, his skillsets are truly remarkable. That’s something every speedster wants to have in modern-day cricket.

Also Read: Rahul Tewatia reveals truth about viral video on him demanding credit from Ricky Ponting

Among all the bowlers to have bowled a minimum of 10 overs in the slog overs this season, Matheesha Pathirana has the best economy rate (7.86) and also bowled the most dot balls (46). Clearly, he is a notch ahead of everyone in terms of death overs bowling in IPL 2023.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.