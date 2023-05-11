After a win against Mumbai Indians in which Tewatia grabbed four catches, he wanted some sort of recognition from DC’s head coach Ricky Ponting.

Ponting had introduced a new tradition where he used to commend every little effort from the players that gets unnoticed

Ponting had recently introduced a tradition of commending every little effort from the players that might go unnoticed. While Rishabh Pant's magnificent 27-ball 78 had already earned several accolades, Ponting lauded Colin Ingram for his quickfire 47 in the dressing room. Additionally, he acknowledged the contributions of the pace battery, comprising Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult, and Kagiso Rabada.

As Ponting was leaving the debriefing, Tewatia interrupted him and posed a pertinent question. He reminded the coach that he had omitted the name of a player who had taken four catches during the match.

Rahul Tewatia reveals truth about viral video on him demanding credit from Ricky Ponting

Speaking to Cricket Monthly, the 29-year-old said, "I had taken four catches, hit one six, had remained not out and taken a wicket. Everyone was getting dressing-room awards [badges from Ponting]. There was no fun in the video, so I joked to Ricky: "Where is mine?" He said: "For you, the catches were very simple. That's why I didn't mention them." Axar then said to me: "Arre, bolke kaun maangta hai?" [Who demands credit like this?] I said: "Bhai, apne haq ke liye ladna padta hai" [You have to fight for you rights]. Everyone started laughing."

"Several people started asking me why the others were laughing at me. I told them we were just pulling each other's legs and that it was all light banter between myself, Ricky and Axar," he further added.

