"Don't make me run a lot," MS Dhoni gives a massive update on his recurring knee injury

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered their seventh victory of the season by defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 27 runs in their own backyard at Chepauk on Wednesday (May 10).

Right from winning the toss, Chennai Super Kings barely put a foot wrong in the game, as almost every player did his job with brilliance.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered their seventh victory of the season by defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 27 runs in their own backyard at Chepauk on Wednesday (May 10). CSK were clinical in all the departments, as DC comfortably looked short in experience and skills on a slow Chennai track.

Right from winning the toss, Chennai Super Kings barely put a foot wrong in the game, as almost every player did his job with brilliance. This victory over DC has further reinforced CSK’s qualification chances, as they are currently sitting in second position on the points table.

Under the able leadership of MS Dhoni, the four-time champions CSK are looking like a formidable side that is ticking every box with each passing game. As things stand, the MS Dhoni-led CSK looks all but set to qualify for the next stage of the competition.

The yellow army still has a league game remaining at their den against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which makes the work easier for them. Chennai Super Kings have been equally good in the away games in IPL 2023, anyways.

MS Dhoni reveals the reason behind batting very low

MS Dhoni has been in supreme touch with the willow this season, as he has managed to provide the perfect finish to his team almost every time. His onslaughts in the slog overs have helped CSK massively, particularly when CSK have batted first this year.

However, there have been talks about the batting position of the legendary captain and player, as MS has delayed his entry as further as possible. In the post-match interview following CSK’s victory over DC, Dhoni revealed the reason behind his low batting order.

“My job is to hit a few deliveries. I have told them this is what I am supposed to do, don't make me run a lot, and it has been working. Happy to contribute to whatever deliveries I am getting. That is how I am practising as well,” stated MS Dhoni while speaking to Murali Kartik.

MS Dhoni is nursing a severe knee injury, and this is why he is not coming up in the order. The 41-year-old is not as quick between the wickets now due to persistent knee pain.

Also Read: 'I am always perplexed by..' - Harsha Bhogle not happy with this player's batting position in Delhi Capitals line-up

In the final four overs, MS Dhoni has a strike rate of 213.63 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 3.38 in IPL 2023. Dhoni has been doing his job precisely, and the team would want him to continue doing so as the tournament reaches a crucial phase.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.