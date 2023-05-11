'I am always perplexed by..' - Harsha Bhogle not happy with this player's batting position in Delhi Capitals line-up

This defeat has almost ended all the possibilities of playoffs qualification for the Delhi Capitals, who have now lost 7 of their eleven games this season.

Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered another defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk on Wednesday (May 10). This defeat has almost ended all the possibilities of playoffs qualification for the Delhi Capitals, who have now lost 7 of their eleven games this season.

After losing five games on the trot, DC bounced back strongly, as they managed to win four of the last five games leading into this game at CSK’s den. However, the David Warner-led franchise was outclassed by MS Dhoni-led team in all the departments, as DC are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Delhi Capitals have made some terrible decisions throughout the season, which has surprised one and all. The decision-makers haven’t learned from their mistakes, and that has been a major reason for consistent below-par performances by DC.

There are some legendary names in the dressing room of Delhi Capitals, which makes the tactics followed by the Capitals even more questionable. The likes of Ricky Ponting, Shane Watson and Sourav Ganguly are some of the shrewdest minds in world cricket, who have vast amounts of experience under their belt.

Harsha Bhogle calls out this poor tactic by Delhi Capitals

One of the most surprising decisions taken by the DC team management is sending Axar Patel very low in the batting order. Axar Patel, who has been in terrific form with the willow this year, has been kept at No. 6 and No. 7 consistently by Delhi Capitals.

Several veteran experts have found this decision weird, but the Capitals have never tried promoting Axar in the batting order, despite most of the DC batters not performing as expected. The veteran commentator, Harsha Bhogle, is the latest one to call out DC’s game plan to keep Axar so low.

Also Read: 'Maybe he doesn't have bravado' - Simon Doull criticises RCB player

“I am always perplexed by how low in the order Axar Patel bats,” tweeted Harsha on his Twitter account amidst another poor outing by Delhi Capitals. It is indeed one of the strangest moves of the season.

I am always perplexed by how low in the order Axar Patel bats. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 10, 2023



10 of the eleven innings of Axar Patel have been at No. 6 or below this season. Despite batting so down the order, Axar is the second-leading run-scorer (267) for Delhi Capitals at an average of 33.37 and a strike rate of 138.34 in IPL 2023.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.