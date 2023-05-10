'Maybe he doesn't have bravado' - Simon Doull criticises RCB player

The veteran commentator Simon Doull has been in the limelight for a while now, as he has had some controversial takes on some of the biggest names in world cricket at the moment.

Simon called out Babar Azam and Virat Kohli for slowing down nearing their milestones, for which he received a lot of flak on social media.

Moreover, the former New Zealander also opined that Shubman Gill should have retired midway through the innings against Lucknow Super Giants, where the batter amassed 94 runs off just 51 balls. Now, Simon has come up with another huge statement amidst a crucial phase of IPL 2023.

In his new take, Simon Doull has shared his views on the Indian star pacer Mohammed Siraj, who is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the league. Mohammed Siraj has been involved in altercations a few times this season, with the latest one coming against Delhi Capitals (DC) a few days ago.

Mohammed Siraj has had a fantastic start to the season, as he took wickets for fun in the first half of the league. However, his form has shrunk in the second phase, as Siraj has snared only three wickets in the previous five games, which is a major concern for RCB.

Simon Doull makes a massive remark on Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj was agitated by the onslaught of Phil Salt in the powerplay at Delhi a few days back. As a result, Siraj tried to rile up Phil Salt by getting involved in an unnecessary altercation and later even gestured to Phil Salt to remain silent.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Simon Doull stated that Mohammed Siraj gets under pressure immediately after he is attacked by the opponent batters.

“Teams have realised that you go after Siraj, and maybe he takes half a step back. Maybe, he doesn't have that bravado in him that he had earlier in the season. Harshal, how many waist-height no balls has he bowled so far? I can remember 3-4 apart from the one game he was taken out of the attack,” said Doull.

Mohammed Siraj’s mediocre form has been a major reason for RCB’s poor run in the second half of the tournament. Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost 3 of their last four games and would now need to win all the remaining games to stay in contention for the playoffs race.

