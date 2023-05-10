WATCH: Lalit Yadav takes a one-handed stunner to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane

If Lalit had dropped it and collected it, Dube would have been run out because he was so far down the pitch.

During the ongoing IPL 2023 fixture between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, DC's Lalit Yadav pulled out a special from his kitty. The 26-year-old took a sensational catch, diving to his right, up to where the non-striker stands.

Bowling the 12th over of the innings, Lalit bowled a fuller delivery to which Rahane stepped out premeditatedly and hit down the ground towards the non-striker Shivam Dube. However, Lalit Yadav showed great reflexes to pull off a stunning one-handed diving skimmer at the non-striker’s end to dismiss Rahane at the score of 21 off 20 deliveries. Following his heroics, even the umpire was spotted making an O with his lips. In case, if he dropped it and collected it, Dube would have been run out because he is so far down the pitch.

CSK's top order struggled to deliver the goods against DC

Earlier, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings opted to bat first after winning the toss in the match against Delhi Capitals. However, the four-time IPL winners failed to have the usual start that the opening pair of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad are known for. While Conway was dismissed within the powerplay, Gaikwad departed on the first ball after the powerplay.

The top-order failed to go big as soon Moeen Ali was dismissed. With the scoreboard reading 77/3 at the end of 11 overs, CSK was handed another blow in Ajinkya Rahane in the 12 th over. DC spinner Lalit Yadav was called back into the attack by Warner and he did not disappoint. On the first delivery of the 12th over Yadav got the big fish in Rahane off his own bowling.

