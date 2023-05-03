BCCI intervenes into KL Rahul's injury; to miss the game against Chennai Super Kings

KL Rahul suffered a right thigh injury in Lucknow Super Giants’ previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday (May 1) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The injury to KL Rahul at this stage of the competition will certainly haunt LSG, who are sitting in the third position on the points table.

While fielding at the cover-point region, KL Rahul tried to stop a boundary but ended up pulling his hamstring in the process. He couldn’t even stand properly and required the support of a couple of his teammates to return to the pavilion.

The LSG skipper didn’t come to the field again but came to bat at No. 11 amidst a shit show by the other batters on a sluggish track. But KL Rahul was in obvious pain, which was visible during his 3-ball stay on the crease, where he couldn’t even move easily.

As of now, the hamstring injury, which has been a major problem for several cricketers all over the world, is expected to keep KL out of action for some time. However, the exact information about the extent of the injury is not out yet.

KL Rahul to miss the game against Chennai Super Kings

Now, as per the latest Cricbuzz report, KL Rahul will not take part in LSG’s next assignment against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday (May 3). Moreover, the BCCI has intervened and decided to handle the situation themselves.

The National Cricket Academy (NCA) will monitor the injury of KL Rahul and a decision on his availability for the rest of the tournament will be taken by the medical team now. The further treatment procedure will also be done under the guidance of the NCA.

In KL Rahul’s absence, Krunal Pandya, who also acted as a stand-in captain against RCB from the third over of the first innings, will captain the side against the four-time champion CSK. While nothing official yet, KL Rahul might miss a few more games for LSG.

