"I had to double bluff...was having fun with Tewatia"- Ishant Sharma after match-winning final over against Gujarat Titans

Ishant’s presence has provided much-needed stability to the DC’s bowling unit.

Ishant Sharma has bowled well in all the phases, which has helped the team, particularly at a point where Khaleel Ahmed has struggled with fitness. He has kept the plans simple while making sure to stick with those plans regularly.

David Warner told in the tournament earlier that Ishant Sharma is eager to showcase his T20 skillsets at this stage, and when he has been provided with a chance, Ishant has made sure to grab it with both hands. The 34-year-old, supposed to be a gone case in this format, has bowled with great rhythm, impressing one and all this year.

In the four innings, Ishant Sharma has snared 6 wickets at an impressive average of 15.16 and a strike rate of 14 this season. Additionally, an economy rate of 6.50 depicts that Ishant has also landed his balls in the right areas not to let the batters break free.

Ishant Sharma reveals the plan to Rahul Tewatia in the last over

Ishant Sharma bowled another terrific spell against Gujarat Titans (GT) to help his team defend 131 against a side known as the chase-masters. He took two crucial wickets while conceding only 23 runs in his four-over spell, as Delhi Capitals managed to defend their lowest-ever total to stay alive in the competition.

However, the most stunning part of his marvellous spell was his execution in the slog overs when a set Hardik Pandya and a death-overs specialist Rahul Tewatia were looking to seal another match from an improbable situation. Ishant revealed his plans against Tewatia, who had just hit Anrich Nortje for a hat-trick of sixes.

“I played enough cricket with him (Tewatia), so was just having fun with him. I knew I had to double-bluff him. Otherwise, we know what he can do with the bat,” stated Ishant after a match-winning spell.

Ishant Sharma has all the experience in the world, again visible in the slog overs, where he was composed with only 12 to defend. This season has been about the resurgence of veteran players, and Ishant Sharma has also joined that elite list now.

