"Sold his captain down the river," Sunil Gavaskar vents at this young Indian batter

Delhi Capitals (DC) were off to the worst possible start against the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad. They lost as many as five wickets in the first six overs, which included the prize wickets of the likes of David Warner and Manish Pandey.

Mohammed Shami delivered a sensational spell in the powerplay, where he was absolutely ruthless with his lines and lengths. The speedster, also the purple cap holder of the season now, didn’t give any freebies and stifled the DC batters, who have been mediocre this year.

In the first three overs, Shami scalped four vital wickets and bowled the second-best powerplay spell in the history of the IPL. On a surface aiding the new ball bowlers, the pacer made merry, dismantling the top order of the Capitals.

It has been a tough year for Delhi Capitals, who have, despite trying several things, failed to improve on the batting front. Their vulnerable batting unit has been the biggest reason for the inconsistent returns in IPL 2023, as they are placed at the bottom of the points table.

Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at this young Indian batter

Among the many wickets Delhi Capitals threw away in the powerplay, the dismissal of David Warner, in the form of a run-out, hurt the team the most. Warner might have shown little intent and batted at a low strike rate, but he was at least consistent with the batter and is also the leading run-scorer (308) of his team.

On the second ball of the second over, Priyam Garg flicked a length delivery straight to Rashid Khan, who was stationed at the mid-wicket region and quickly called for a quick single. David Warner responded to the call and quickly started running towards the other end, but Priyam didn’t run, and Warner was run out by Rashid.

The whole incident riled up Sunil Gavaskar, who was on air during the game. The legendary Indian batter felt that it was Priyam Garg’s fault.

“Where was the run there? There was no run. This is entirely Priyam Garg's fault. He sold his captain down the river,” stated Gavaskar.

Priyam Garg, who has come in as a replacement player, couldn’t stretch his innings long either. He could bat for only nine more balls after this unfortunate run-out.

