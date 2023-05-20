Hussey further confirmed that Dhoni's knee injury is one of the reasons why he has been batting lower down the order

Chennai Super Kings' batting coach, Michael Hussey, recently provided an update on the fitness of Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Dhoni, who is nearing the end of his career has been playing despite suffering from a knee injury. His struggles have been evident as he has been seen limping on multiple occasions and even resorted to using an ice-pack on his knee after matches.

Hussey further confirmed that Dhoni's knee injury has prevented him from attaining full fitness, which is one of the reasons why he has been batting lower down the order in the last two or three overs. In the match against Delhi Capitals, Dhoni entered the crease during the penultimate over and managed to score 5 runs* off 4 balls.

Speaking at the innings break, CSK batting coach Hussey said, "His knee isn't 100% at the moment (on MS Dhoni), so he's managing himself, coming in to bat in the last 2-3 overs. He isn't able to run as well as he did during his heydays, but he's doing things right and hitting the ball really well."

'Dhoni's knee still isn't 100%' - Mike Hussey narrates how MS Dhoni is battling his injury to play for CSK

Chennai Super Kings are currently edging closer to victory as they reduced Delhi Capitals to 116/5 in 15 overs. DC lost early wickets as CSK dominated the home side at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Deepak Chahar picked up three wickets to rattle the DC opening batters as CSK and MS Dhoni eyed IPL 2023 playoffs berth with a massive win over Delhi Capitals.

David Warner and Yash Dhull tried to revive Delhi Capitals’ chase as Warner closed in on his fifty. Chennai Super Kings absolutely dominated in the powerplay as Delhi Capitals managed to put 34/3 in the first six overs while chasing 224.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad stitched together yet another 100-run stand to propel CSK to a massive 223/3. Conway scored 87 in 52 balls, Gaikwad smashed 79 in 50 balls, Shivam Dube added a brisk 22 in 9 balls and Ravindra Jadeja also scored a quickfire 20 in 7 balls to provide a flourishing finish.

