"He told me......" - Ishant Sharma reveals how this Mumbai Indians star's advice in 2018 improved his knuckle ball

Ishant Sharma has been enjoying a remarkable resurgence in the IPL 2023 after his comeback. He has managed to secure ten wickets from eight matches for the Delhi Capitals, maintaining an impressive average of 20.60 and an economy rate of 8.24.

Throughout his career, Ishant has demonstrated his ability to adapt to the evolving demands of the game, continuously adding new tricks to his repertoire. In the ongoing season, his mastery of the knuckleball has caught the attention of many. Recently, he shared that valuable advice from a MI star in 2018 played a crucial role in his development of this delivery.

In a recent fixture, Ishant Sharma displayed his brilliance as he outfoxed Vijay Shankar in match 44 against the Gujarat Titans, resulting in the destruction of Shankar's stumps. The talented right-arm seamer delivered an impressive spell, taking 2 wickets for 23 runs in four overs, ultimately contributing to his team's five-run victory.

"He told me......" - Ishant Sharma reveals how this Mumbai Indians star's advice improved his knuckle ball

"I asked Jasprit Bumrah what he thought about my bowling in T20s during the Melbourne Test in 2018. He told me that I have a brilliant length, but I need to develop a slow seam delivery, which would deceive a batter. So thereafter, I worked on delivering the knuckleball," said Ishant in the DC podcast.