'This new rule will let Dhoni play for another five years' - Yusuf Pathan drops big hint on CSK captain's future

The ex-cricketer, who got his maiden India cap under Dhoni's captaincy feels the wicketkeeper-batter can stretch his playing career citing the new rule.

The revered cricketer has garnered immense support during Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) matches this season.

MS Dhoni is currently in the twilight of his career, and many anticipate that the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) edition could mark his final appearance. Although Dhoni himself has not made any explicit statements regarding retirement, the revered cricketer has garnered immense support during Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) matches this season.

Yusuf Pathan, a former teammate of Dhoni in the Indian cricket team, shares a similar sentiment and believes that the former captain could continue playing for at least another five years. Pathan, who made his debut for India under Dhoni's leadership, asserts that the experienced wicketkeeper-batsman could extend his playing career, citing the new Impact Player rule as evidence to support his claim.

“Why should Dhoni leave, with the new Impact Player rule he can play for another five years. Although he may not be the captain, fans will see him bat and mentor CSK,” Pathan told ESPNCricinfo.

On the other hand, CSK batting coach Mike Hussey too feels Dhoni has still got the six-hitting ability that can keep him going for the next five years.

“He’s still batting very well, is still motivated to coming into training and working on his game and hitting the ball well. We’ve seen he comes late in the innings and finishes things well,” Hussey told reporters on Friday.

MS Dhoni and Co face a crucial tie against DC for IPL 2023 playoffs berth

After the conclusion of CSK's final league match at Chepauk Dhoni led his team in a special lap of honor, where he enthusiastically interacted with the home fans and delighted them by throwing jerseys and tennis balls into the crowd.

CSK currently holds the second position in the standings. However, their chances of qualifying for the playoffs depend entirely on their upcoming league fixture against Delhi Capitals, scheduled to be played later in the day (Saturday, May 20) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

With 15 points from 13 matches, a victory in this crucial game would secure their place in the next stage. Nevertheless, the task becomes challenging for the Yellow Army if they fail to achieve a win, as it would provide Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians with a genuine opportunity to surpass the Super Kings.

